Army won’t relax its operations against militants: Northern Command chief

86 militants killed in J&K this year, peace and tranquillity with China: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Udhampur: General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Monday said that 86 militants were killed this year in J&K and vowed that there would be no relaxation in operations against militants.

“During this year, we have been able to neutralise 86 militants so far. Twenty militants were also apprehended. Our operations against militants will continue. A number of ultras have been brought back to the mainstream with the help of parents, teachers and senior citizens,” Lt Gen Singh said. He claimed that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was “under control”, but blamed Pakistan for continuing with its anti-India activities along the Line of Control (LoC). According to him, “terror infrastructure” across the border was intact and Pakistan was continuing with its anti-India activities.

“Pakistan has been continuing with its activities which are mainly anti-India, whether it is violating ceasefire, promoting cross-border infiltration, drug trafficking, narcotics, or circulation of fake Indian currency,” he said. “But I must assure you that our efforts to thwart each of these actions is in place and Pakistan will not be able to succeed in its designs,” the Lt Gen said. He said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was peaceful.

“We have been able to ensure peace and tranquillity with China,” he said. Lt Gen Singh said that the established mechanisms for confidence building have ensured that there are no “fraction points” between the two sides. “If at all there are any kind of transgressions and incursions, which do take place, the established mechanisms take care of that,” he said. He said the government forces helped the administration in Jammu and Kashmir to conduct the Lok Sabha polls in a peaceful manner. “We recently finished with the elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The credit is due to the security forces and the administration,” Lt Gen Singh said. He said while forces killed a number of militants in the past four months in the state, some militants shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream. He said the Army was able to check and arrest militant activities in south of Pir Panjal in the Jammu region. At present, there are no confirmed reports about the presence of militants in the region, he said. “Our resolve, our commitment to operations (against militants) continues to be same in south of Pir Panjal. We will not allow the area to slip into militancy,” he added. —PTI

