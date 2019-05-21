3 years after last evaluation, KU gets A+ rating: Better than DU, claims Dean

Srinagar: After its team visited Kashmir University from May 2-5, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has given Grade ‘A+’ rating to the varsity, the same grade the institution was given last time. University officials, though, are claiming an “improvement” given the “tougher” criteria of evaluation lately. On the Grade Sheet of the evaluation uploaded online by the NAAC, KU has scored an overall Institutional CGPA of 3.31, qualifying for Grade A+. Among other criteria, KU scored 3.67 grade points for ‘Curricular Aspects’ and a relatively lower 3.18 for ‘Teaching-Learning and Evaluation’. For ‘Research, Innovations and Extension’, the KU has secured 3.05 grade points. The NAAC has given the KU 3.89, 2.94, 3.1 and 3.61 grading points respectively for ‘Infrastructure and Learning Resources’, ‘Student Support and Progression’, ‘Governance, Leadership and Management’ and Institutional Values and Best Practices’. KU’s grading by the accreditation body has remained constant as it had the same Grade A+ when its NAAC accreditation expired in 2016. However, Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof Akbar Masood told Kashmir Reader that their grading had “improved given the tougher criteria” set by the NAAC for its evaluation of institutions. While the campus visits carried hundred percent weightage in the past, Prof Masood said that the NAAC had shrunk the weightage to the visits to just 30 percent.

The KU, Prof Masood informed, had already submitted the aspects that carried 70 percent weightage in the evaluation.

“That way, the new grading is better than even Delhi University,” he said. The KU had failed to renew its NAAC accreditation after it expired in 2016. The institution had been deprived of hundreds of crores worth funds in the process as the funding agencies fix the NAAC accreditation as the prerequisite for approving funds to higher institutions.

Bio

Social

Latest Posts

By: Irshad Khan No biography available at this time













Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

