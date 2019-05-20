Situation in Kashmir under control, 86 militants killed so far in 2019: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Jammu: Asserting that overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control, Northern Command Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Monday said that as many as 86 militants have been killed so far in 2019 and that the operations will continue.

“The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is well under control,” Gen Singh told reporters in Jammu at a press conference after a function organized for educational scholarship distribution.

He said that Pakistan has continued with activities, which are mainly anti-India like promoting cross border infiltration, ceasefire violations and circulation of fake Indian currency.

He added that all their actions are ensuring the proxy war raged against India is in continuation, adding, “But I assure you that our actions to counter them are in place and Pakistan will not be allowed to succeed in its designs”.

He maintained that this year so far, Army has killed 86 militants and the anti-militancy operations is continuing in the same manner. “Many have also surrendered, many came back and joined the mainstream,” he said.

