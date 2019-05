Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has been granted A+ accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is an organization that assesses and accredits higher education Institutions (HEIs) in India. It is an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission of Government of India.

The NAAC teams conducted an assessment in the University from May 1 to 4 this year.

