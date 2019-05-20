Geelani pays tributes to Moulvi Farooq, Ab Gani Lone, hails their valuable contribution

Srinagar: Paying tributes to the Late Abdul Gani Lone and Mirwaiz Moulana Mohammad Farooq on their anniversaries, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairperson, Syed Ali Geelani on Monday said that both the leaders played a glaring role for the ongoing movement for right to self-determination.

Recalling his personal relation with both the leaders, Geelani said that he always treated them as younger brothers. “They had immense leadership qualities and had dedicated their lives for the sacred cause of freedom movement.”

In a statement, Geelani hailed their valuable contributions for the ongoing movement and expressed hope that their followers and fans will lead their mission with zeal and zest and stand as mountains against those who are hell-bent to exploit their sacrifices for their petty interests.

Terming Moulana Farooq as an Islamic scholar and great orator and Abdul Gani Lone a seasoned politician and a statesman, Geelani urged the people to observe a complete shutdown on May 21, 2019 and make “Eidgah Chaloo” programe a grand success to commemorate their “martyrdom”.

